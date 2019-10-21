Interserve wins £36m Walsall hospital revamp

Rendering of the revamped Walsall Manor Hospital

The programme of works involves an upgrade of the emergency department at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Interserve is scheduled to start work in April 2020 with a targeted completion date of spring 2022.

The contractor will be responsible for putting in new infrastructure, designing and constructing a new two-storey emergency department and redeveloping the existing A&E facilities.

The contract was procured through the Department of Health’s ProCure22 (P22) framework for the development and delivery of NHS and social care capital schemes in England..

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust finance director Russell Caldicott said: “This is the biggest capital project in our pipeline and we are delighted to be working with Interserve Construction on it, whom we believe have the right expertise to and are able to deliver real value for us.”

Simon Butler, divisional director at Interserve Construction, added: “Interserve Construction will be able to bring its considerable experience in the healthcare sector to the project. Our overall aim is to create a high-quality, modern development which will enable Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust to improve the patient experience.”

