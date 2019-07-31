Interserve's school focus continues

This is the ninth new school building project that Interserve has won this year following earlier contract wins in Middlesbrough, Hereford and Leicester worth more than £54m.

The new 80-place special free school in Sheffield will be run by Nexus Multi Academy Trust, providing education and support for children with autism spectrum disorder and social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) needs in Sheffield.

Interserve’s works include the demolition of the former Norfolk Park School and the construction of a single-storey, part dual-storey school building, including a multi-use games area.

Work on site is due to start in February 2020 and the new building is expected to be complete in time for the start of the 2021/22 academic year.

Interserve Construction regional director Paul Ellenor said: “The UK education sector is a key strategic sector for Interserve and we are delighted to have been chosen to deliver the Discovery Academy project for the Department of Education, building on our strong education portfolio within the Yorkshire region.”

