Inverclyde housing association picks new maintenance contractor

Staff from MPS and Cloch at a pre-start meeting

The contract, which starts on 1 April, is worth over £3m and will see MPS replacing Novus as Cloch’s main contractor. MPS - which was previously known as Mitie Property and is now owned by the Mears Group - will handle most of the reactive maintenance and voids work across Cloch’s stock of properties and the associated common areas.

MPS and Cloch will said that they will work to secure community benefits through training and employability measures.

MPS managing director Vicky Fordham-Lewis said: “We look forward to working in partnership to deliver high quality services, secure value for money and achieve high levels of customer satisfaction for both Cloch Housing Association and their residents.”

Cloch property services manager Paul McColgan added: “We understand what is important to our tenants and that is getting repairs done as quickly as possible and to as high a standard as possible, this is what we will be looking to achieve.”