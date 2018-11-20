Inverclyde tenders ferry terminal and art gallery

The £5.5m Greenock Ocean Terminal and Wyllie Gallery project also includes a restaurant and along with associated environmental and public realm works. Architect for the scheme is Richard Murphy Architects.

Bidders will be required to provide three project examples that demonstrate they have relevant experience on projects of a similar size and nature and that they have worked with multi-stakeholder client groups.

Requests to participate are due in by 17 December and the council expects to dispatch invitations to tender to selected candidates a month later.