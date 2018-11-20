  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Wed November 21 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Inverclyde tenders ferry terminal and art gallery

Inverclyde tenders ferry terminal and art gallery

23 hours Inverclyde Council has begun the tender process for a contractor to undertake the design and construction of a new ferry terminal building and art gallery.

The £5.5m Greenock Ocean Terminal and Wyllie Gallery project also includes a restaurant and along with associated environmental and public realm works. Architect for the scheme is Richard Murphy Architects.

Bidders will be required to provide three project examples that demonstrate they have relevant experience on projects of a similar size and nature and that they have worked with multi-stakeholder client groups.

Requests to participate are due in by 17 December and the council expects to dispatch invitations to tender to selected candidates a month later.

MPU

More News Channels