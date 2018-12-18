IPAF agrees to certify US rental giant's training courses

United Rentals owns what IPAF says is the largest powered access rental fleet in the world. Following evaluation, United Rentals is now able to deliver IPAF-certified operator training for mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs) through its United Academy learning platform.

IPAF’s scrutiny of the United Academy MEWP content covered eLearning coursework and practical testing at United Rentals locations. Senior training managers from United Academy worked with IPAF to align the company’s training content with the IPAF MEWP operator course.

As part of the accreditation process, IPAF audited several of United Rentals’ more than 500 North American locations where hands-on trainee testing takes place. The assessments were conducted using the same process that IPAF applies when auditing test centres around the globe.

United Rentals has been approved to display the IPAF Certified Training logo on its MEWP training descriptions and collateral.

Candidates successfully completing IPAF Certified training through the United Academy will be issued a special United Rentals Card, which will certify them as having passed a course that is very closely aligned with IPAF’s globally-recognised MEWP operator training.

Tim Whiteman, CEO and managing director of IPAF, said: “IPAF and United Rentals are very pleased to announce this pioneering agreement, under which IPAF Certified MEWP operator training will be delivered through the United Academy across North America.

“United Rentals has a long history of taking the lead with safety and supporting IPAF in our efforts. It is extremely encouraging that the largest powered access rental company in the world has underpinned the quality of its MEWP training by partnering with IPAF in this way.

“We hope other IPAF member companies will explore similar partnerships to further emphasise the importance of quality training and IPAF’s global mission to promote the safe and effective use of powered access to conduct temporary work at height.”

Ebbe Christensen, president of ReachMaster and Chair of IPAF’s North American regional council, added: “With the arrival of IPAF Certified Training in North America, this visionary agreement will mark the beginning of a new era for IPAF in North America and no doubt spearhead an expansion of IPAF activities here.

“It will bring significant awareness of the IPAF mission to a market that employs 40% of the world’s MEWPs, underlining the need for approved training programs, and this agreement is a great step forward.”