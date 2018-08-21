Irish firm secures funding to develop asset management system

The funding is from the first stage of the SME Instrument support fund, which is designed to accelerate the route to market for SMEs with game-changing ideas within their specific sectors.

The engineering team at GDG has developed a risk-based methodology aimed at addressing the challenges that more frequent extreme weather events place on civil infrastructure, particularly ageing systems. The approach developed by GDG relies on collating a wide range of data sources, analysing the condition of geotechnical assets to determine the risk to the network and, ultimately, making informed maintenance decisions under a constrained budget.