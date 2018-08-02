Irish planners give go-ahead for 460-home scheme

The scheme is set to become one of the highest density residential developments in Ireland, according to Waterman Moylan, which has provided all civil infrastructure, traffic and structural engineering services as part of the HJ Lyons-led design team.

Six blocks will be built, ranging in height from five to 14 storeys and housing 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments. The buildings will sit on a two-level basement that will accommodate car and cycle parking spaces for residents. The new scheme will also include a crèche, gym and café as well as management and community facilities. The high-density development has been designed to integrate open spaces with the buildings to create a sense of community.

The development is one of the first major residential projects to obtain planning approval under the Strategic Housing Development planning initiative. The design team worked very closely with the local authority, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, to develop and detail the project in advance of submitting the planning application to the planning authority, An Bord Pleanala.