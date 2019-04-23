Irish-US offsite company expands

Entekra has selected a site in Modesto for a new manufacturing factory that will boost annual production capacity by 3,000 units and create 250 new jobs.

The company began its Californian operations in late 2016 in nearby Ripon. It said that it has made significant inroads deploying its system, which is called Fully Integrated Off-Site Solution (Fioss), and is already working or in discussions with a majority of the country's largest home builders.

"Expanding our operations within the greater Modesto community, which has been supportive of our efforts from Day 1, will allow Entekra to effectively capitalize on the tremendous interest in transitioning to Fioss from the inefficient and labour-intensive method of stick-framing houses on site," said Entekra CEO Gerard McCaughey.

While relatively new to the U.S. market, Fioss has been leveraged for more than a half-century to build homes in Europe and Asia, said Entekra. “It has a proven track record for reducing overall build time by as much as 33 percent, while also reducing skilled labour needs by more than 40 percent – a key consideration given the ongoing labour shortage that has plagued US builders,” it said.

Entekra will begin installing automated equipment in the Modesto facility in June and anticipates that the first houses will be off-site manufactured and ready for rapid on-site assembly in July.