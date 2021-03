Construction has started on two more units

ISG is building a speculative 112,000 sq ft warehouse and logistics facility; TSL is building a bespoke unit of 86,000 sq ft for a specific end user.

The developer is Icon Industrial, a joint venture of Stoford and investment firm TPG Real Estate.

The two new units represent phase two of the development – phase one was completed last year – and bring gross development value to £100m.

