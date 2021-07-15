ISG appoints Singapore GM

Kelvin Hon, general manager, ISG Singapore

With 10 years supporting ISG’s expansion in southeast Asia behind him, Kelvin Hon is promoted from commercial director to general manager.

With major projects in the pipeline and a legacy in fit-out, ISG’s Singapore business has recorded consistent growth this year, it says, securing opportunities with clients including Standard Chartered, The Jardine Matheson Group, Mandarin Orchard, and The Great Room, a leading operator of serviced offices in Asia.

As the new general manager, Kelvin Hon is expected to target both domestic and international customers, developing existing work streams and raising ISG’s profile in emerging sectors, including logistics and healthcare.

His boss, Steve Ramsden, ISG Southeast Asia & Middle East managing director, said: “Over the years, Kelvin has proved instrumental in winning major projects that demand the specialist technical expertise and competencies that ISG is renowned. Today, many of these successfully delivered spaces stand the test of time – from advanced and highly connected workplaces for global brands, to iconic lifestyle destinations that line Singapore’s beautiful Marina Bay promenade. Kelvin has a meticulous approach to work and is a highly respected and trusted colleague with a positive and inclusive style of leadership and I’m absolutely confident that he will continue to drive our business in Singapore forward to even greater success.”

Kelvin Hon said: “ISG has an outstanding legacy in the region, both in terms of the projects we have delivered, but also the talent that we have nurtured and developed within a business that thrives on challenge and delivering better for customers. As we adjust to the new normal, following a period of unprecedented change, ISG is expertly positioned with agile, responsive and innovative solutions to support our customers’ aspirations.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk