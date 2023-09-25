ISG bags £155m prison building deal

As part of the wider £4b investment programme to create an additional 20,000 prison places across the UK by the mid-2020s, this scheme sees ISG deliver 780 new places at three existing prison.

Procured through the Crown Commercial Services Framework and delivered via the MoJ’s FAC-1 alliancing form of contract, ISG will install new houseblocks with a standard design and construction approach. Each houseblock will include 60 single-occupancy cells.

ISG has initially signed a £6.5m services agreement. Full contract award subject to approval processes following completion of the preconstruction period.

ISG director Alistair McNeil said: “The significant expansion and investment in the UK’s prison estate is a major undertaking and the MoJ should be recognised for its bold and innovative procurement approach that supports such challenging objectives. Incentivising behaviours that foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, transparency and operational performance creates a culture of innovation leading to consistently better built outcomes, benefiting the prison population and wider society.”

ISG was recently appointed to the MoJ’s five-year, £2.5bn constructor services framework and is currently working on a £61m upgrade of HMP Birmingham, the contractors’ largest refurbishment project to date. ISG is also one of four project partners on the MoJ’s £1bn new prisons programme alliance.

Last month the MoJ selected the other three members of that alliance – Kier, Laing O’Rourke and Wates – to work together on a £225m contract to design and build 20 prison blocks around the country, each with 60 single-occupancy cells.

