ISG lands £27m leisure centre work

CGI of the new Clay Cross leisure centre

ISG is to build a new £24m leisure centre in the Derbyshire town of Clay Cross to replace the old Sharley Park leisure centre.

The new facility will have a 100-station gym, cycling studio, a four court sports hall, an adventure play facility, a cafe and a 25-metre six-lane swimming pool. The building will also house a Citizens Advice centre and NHS services including maternity and children’s services.

In Durham, the Louisa Centre is set for a £3m overhaul by ISG, transforming the sports hall with climbing walls, cyber towers and spectator seating. Additionally, a new café and food & beverage outlets will be integrated into the double-height practice hall, featuring two party rooms and a new soft play structure.

On the third floor, remodelling will deliver new fitness studios.

This project is ISG's fourth refurbishment collaboration with Alliance Leisure in Durham, following projects at Consett Leisure Centre, Abbey Leisure Centre, and Peterlee Leisure Centre.

Craig Savage, ISG’s Alliance Leisure framework lead, said: “Alliance Leisure has helped transform the provision of community leisure amenities for the past 25 years. Their innovative model uses extensive data-driven insights and collaborative design and delivery developments from their partners, to increase community participation in leisure activities."

