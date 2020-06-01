ISG loses MD to Structure Tone

Danny Blakeston

Danny Blakeston had been with ISG for 16 years, latterly as managing director of engineering services, growing the division from a standing start to £400m in four years.

He is now managing director of Structure Tone International’s London operations.

“Danny is a fixture in the construction and engineering community in London, and we are excited to bring his expertise and years of leadership into our organisation,” said Structure Tone president Michael Neary. “We are confident he will help us continue building on our legacy of strong local relationships as we delve into new partnerships and sectors and navigate the post-pandemic environment with our clients.”

Mr Blakeston said: “I am delighted to be joining the Structure Tone organisation with its international reputation for delivering high-quality construction projects and for having highly satisfied customers. In the UK, the business is well placed to enhance and expand its offering in the core sectors of, interior fit-out, refurbishments, and data centres, and I’m looking forward to being part of that journey.”

He joins an operations leadership team comprised of commercial director Russell White, operations director Tony Milsom (also ex ISG), interiors division director Adam Rowe, mission critical director Richard Brandon and refurbishment division director Kevin Crane.

“The London office continues to be a key location for Structure Tone, and we remain committed to our London team and our valuable London-based clients,” says Bob Mullen, chief executive of parent company STO Building Group. “Our successful fit out, refurbishment, and mission critical divisions will continue working together with our clients to achieve their vision.”

Structure Tone’s London team projects including WPP Rose Court, Eataly, Gyron, and 100 Liverpool Street.

