ISG starts £50m Northcliffe House refurb

CGI of the revamped building, with two additional storeys (CGI images from John Robertson Architects).

ISG has been awarded the contract to update the 100-year-old Art Deco office building at the junction of Whitefriars Street and Tudor Street.

Refurbishment of the 25,119 sqm Grade II listed building, also known as New Carmelite House, will see an increase to the building's net lettable space of 1,150 sqm with the construction of two new levels, designed by John Robertson Architects. It will also include the addition of green space, including roof terraces across levels six and seven.

Outside, the façade will be cleaned and repaired; inside, building services will be renewed. It will have scenic lifts overlooking a reconfigured atrium extension, all within the existing cast steel frame.

During renovation works, the atrium is home to a 40-metre Wolff tower crane, meeting the site’s material handling needs with minimum disruption.

Completion is expected in early 2023.

ISG project director Scott Knibb said: “This project has benefited from a truly collaborative approach from across the board to offer this unique and flexible office space of the future to meet the requirements of today’s workforce. Showcasing the best-in-class amenities, features and scenic views both internally, via its atrium lifts, and externally, via its extensive green spaces. The sustainable principles it has followed ensure it is future-proofed, all while maintaining the building’s 1920s charm and heritage.”

The Daily Mail left Fleet Street in 1988 for the new Northcliffe Building in Kensignton High Street

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk