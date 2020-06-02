ISG starts £150m Waltham Forest Town Hall redevelopment

Artist's impression of how the Town Hall will look

The Town Hall Campus plan will see staff from 10 older, less efficient council offices across the borough move into new office space to be built on the Town Hall campus site. The land released by this move will then be used for housing, with 50% affordable.

The first phase of the project, being delivered by ISG, is the remodelling and refurbishment of the Grade II listed 1930s building, to make it ‘inclusive and welcoming’, the council says.

Countryside is the contractor for phase two of the project, building 450 housing units on the Town Hall site and adjacent Willow House site.

Phase two also involved construction of a new civic building with retail services at ground floor for the public use.

Councillor Simon Miller, cabinet member for economic growth and housing development, said: “Waltham Forest is leading the way in ensuring economic recovery and building resilience in the local economy and for London. With over a half a billion pound capital investment programme, we are confidently building a borough for the future. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a new community at the heart of the borough, with housing, commercial space, a fit for purpose civic building and more jobs for local people.”

Nick Oddy, managing director of ISG’s Agility business, added: “Following schemes to create the UK’s first Urban Cricket Centre, the Waltham Forest Feel Good Centre and Leyton Leisure Centre, we’re delighted to again be working with the council to deliver another project that will have a transformational impact on the local community. This significant investment in public facing facilities underlines the borough’s commitment to creating outstanding amenities and opportunities to enrich the lives of local people.”

