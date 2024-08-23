ISG starts £33m Moseley Road Baths restoration

Moseley Road Baths in Birmingham first opened in 1907

The £33m heritage project is being carried out in four stages, beginning with roof and façade works, which will see scaffolding erected in September.

Moseley Road Baths is one of the oldest of six Grade II* Listed swimming baths in the UK and features on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register.

Phase one works have been funded by UK government, Birmingham City Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The project is a partnership between Birmingham City Council and Moseley Road Baths Charitable Incorporated Organisation who took over the operation of the Baths in 2017. This first phase is a major milestone in the campaign to save the Baths which is supported by a wider coalition of organisations: Historic England, World Monuments Fund, National Trust, and the Friends of Moseley Road Baths.

The first phase of works will also see:

Introduction of a café into the Second-Class Slipper Baths

Reconfiguration of the visitor spaces, especially in the reception areas

Reinforcement works to the basement and foundations − Installation of renewable energy including air source heat pumps

Access improvements, including creating permanent level access on entry and installation of the first of three new lifts to the buildings.

The building works have been designed by Donald Insall Associates, supported by Max Fordham, Mann Williams and Artelia. Project manager is Mace and main contractor is ISG.

