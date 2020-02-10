ISG stays local for Swansea glazing package

Artist's impression of the Fusion Students block in Swansea

Swansea-based AB Glass will fabricate and install Kawneer AA720e windows along with AA720 and AA190 swing doors for the £39m Zenith building.

Reaching 17 stories and 58 metres tall on its highest section, the building will house 780 students and be the second tallest in the city.

The project will be the third scheme that ISG has delivered for Fusion Students. The new development is expected to open in time for the start of the 2021 academic year and it represents a key part of Swansea’s regeneration plans.

