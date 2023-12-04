ISG to build Lancashire sports centre

CGI of the planned sports centre at Wilsons Playing Fields in Clayton-le-moors

A £12m leisure and sport centre will be built at Wilsons Playing Fields in Clayton-le-moors by ISG, reporting to Alliance Leisure, which has the lead role on the project, acting as developer.

Facilities will include a four-lane, 25-metre swimming pool, a fitness suite, sauna & steam room, exercise studio, café and changing rooms for both inside and outside sports activities.

Building work is scheduled to begin early in 2024, with the new facilities scheduled to open in spring 2025.

Hyndburn Borough Council leader Marlene Haworth said: “Every effort has been made to ensure the finished centre will answer the specific needs of our community. Alliance Leisure has been instrumental in supporting us through the planning application and development of the project, undertaking detailed surveys and reports, and assembling a best-in-class project team to see this concept through to completion. Working with Alliance through the UK Leisure Framework, we will ensure efficiencies and expertise at every stage of the build, ensuring every penny invested delivers a positive return to the community.”

