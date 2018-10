The Eastman Dental Institute is on the move

ISG’s project will create facilities to allow the Eastman Dental Institute to relocate from its current facilities at 256 and 123 Gray’s Inn Road into the Rockefeller and Huntley Street buildings in Bloomsbury.

The relocation takes place in 2019.

The institute will become part of the largest hospital in Europe specialising in complex oral health care and advanced ear, nose and throat treatments.