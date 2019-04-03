ISG wins £281m UCL neurology centre

Artist's impression of UCL's new Institute of Neurology

UCL council gave final approval last month for £281m to be released to expand the footprint of the Eastman Dental Hospital site on Gray’s Inn Road in the capital to make a new home for the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and a hub for the UK Dementia Research Institute.

ISG's main construction contract has been estimated at £150m.

The project team is being led by the Arcadis, which will provide project management, cost management and specialist support services. An existing design team, novated to ISG, will be led by architect Hawkins/Brown and includes civil and structural engineer Ramboll and M&E consultant Hoare Lea.

It is expected that building work will begin early in 2020, with completion scheduled for late 2023, for occupation in 2024.

"This project will create what will be a fantastic, new translational neuro science building as part of our dual hub vision; with more clinical/experimental research being based at Queen Square House and across Queen Square,” said Michael Hanna, director of UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology. “I anticipate that this will be a great new translational neuroscience environment for all staff, students, patients and partners."

The development is part of Transforming UCL, a £1.25bn 10-year programme of investment in UCL’s estate. Along with the new neurology centre, the programme is seeing the creation of new facilities in UCL’s Bloomsbury campus and the construction of UCL East, an entirely new campus in east London, next to the Olympic Park.