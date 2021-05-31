ISG wins £32m Birmingham Council House refurb

Birmingham Council House

The scheme will see the Council House, the Council House extension and part of Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery undergo extensive electrical refurbishment to both modernise the building and ensure public safety.

ISG was appointed through the Constructing West Midlands (CWM) framework, CWM contractor ISG has been appointed to handle all refurbishment works.

Birmingham-based Acivico will provide project management, quantity surveying, principal designer and clerk of works services.

The complex will undergo extensive electrical refurbishment including: the re-wiring of CCTV, access controls and intruder alarms; the renovation and redecoration of public areas including the replacement of carpets and drapery, and the refurbishment of heritage items. External works will include the refurbishment of sash windows and cleaning to aspects of the Council House’s stonework facades.

