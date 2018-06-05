ISG wins £33m Sheffield student tower

Visualisation of the Valeo student block in Sheffield

Valeo has contracted ISG to deliver a 586-bed building near the two Sheffield universities.

ISG has already demolished a garage structure that was on the site and is about to start construction. The concrete-framed building will reach 14-storeys at its highest elevation, which fronts Ecclesall Road. The building will feature traditional masonry, with brick feature panels to its façade.

ISG will also form car parking spaces for seven retail units that will occupy the ground floor of the new building.

Completion is scheduled for summer 2019.

ISG regional director Tim Harvey said: “The global popularity of our higher education institutions sees demand at record levels for places and high-quality student accommodation at our top universities. Purpose-built student residential facilities play a hugely important role in the overall housing mix within our cities, and this major project signifies that Valeo has ambitious development plans across the UK.”

Elsewhere, ISG is also on site delivering a £40m 675-bed scheme in Cardiff and a 412-bed £39m mixed-use scheme in Liverpool.