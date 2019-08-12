ISG lands £40m Diageo HQ fit-out

Diageo is moving to Great Marlborough Street

ISG’s work will prepare the building to become the new headquarters of international drinks group Diageo, which is moving from Park Royal to the West End in spring 2021.

Turner House is so named because it previously housed US broadcasting company Turner, which has moved to Old Street. ISG's scope of work includes refurbishment of offices for Diageo and a seventh floor extension.

Diageo said that the relocation gave it the opportunity to consolidate all its London-based employees and reduce its combined 200,000 square feet of office space to a more efficient 105,000 square foot building.

It said: “The new building will undergo a complete refurbishment and in keeping with the company’s ambition to become one of the most inclusive employers in the world, Diageo’s employees will be involved in the design of their new workspace, blending the latest in smart-working technology into an environment supportive of better collaboration for teams and partners.”

ISG’s client is developer Lazari Properties. The building makeover has been designed by architect Forme UK with structural engineer Morton Partnership.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk