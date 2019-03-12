ISG wins £50m Mayfair hotel job

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, set to open by the end of 2021

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is being developed in London’s Hanover Square by Clivedale London. On completion it will have a 50-suite Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Mandarin Oriental Residences (flats, starting at £2m) and four basement levels of amenity space.

Clivedale London development director David Laycock said: “With piling and basements works already in place we are delighted to announce the appointment of ISG who will commence work on site, for the next stage of superstructure works, in Q3 2019. Our third residential scheme to be delivered in Mayfair, this marks a significant milestone for Clivedale London as we look towards completion in Q4 2021.”

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London will form part of a mixed-use development at 22 Hanover Square housed within a multi-level building designed architect Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners.

The designers have removed the need for a central reinforced concrete core by using an exoskeletal frame of steel trusses, to produce a vierendeel structure around the perimeter of the linked nine and 11 storey buildings.

The two buildings will be joined via a glass connecting core, housing panoramic lifts, glazed walkways and a feature steel staircase, giving residents and hotel guests access to hotel facilities.

Steven McGee, managing director of ISG’s Construction South business, said: “Our first project for Clivedale London represents one of the most eagerly awaited developments in Mayfair, bringing internationally renowned architecture and the peerless luxury of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel brand to Hanover Square. The residential element of the scheme means owners will reside in London’s newest iconic building, on the doorstep of one of London’s most vibrant communities, with outstanding access to 5-star hotel facilities.”