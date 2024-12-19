Israeli connection gives Engcon pipe detection tech

Ground penetrating radar is integrated in the excavator bucket to prevent utility strikes

RodRadar produces Live Dig Radar (LDR), a patented technology for real-time underground utility strike avoidance.

LDR Excavate is said to be the first-ever ground penetrating radar (GPR) integrated in the excavator’s digging bucket, detecting and alerting on underground utilities during live excavation.

Collaboration between RodRadar and Engcon and will integrate the LDR system with Engcon’s quick couplers and tiltrotators. RodRadar’s LDR technology is embedded in the LDR Excavate digging bucket, supported by an operator display unit in the cabin.

“This collaboration is fantastic news for our end customers,” said Engcon director Sam Ryan. “By integrating our advanced tiltrotator technology with RodRadar’s Live Dig Radar, we’re enabling safer, automated, and more efficient digging operations while significantly reducing time and costs on-site.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Engcon,” said RodRadar sales and marketing vice president Yuval Barnea. “Their innovative solutions perfectly align with our Live Dig Radar system, creating a seamless integration that enhances contractors' safety, precision, and productivity. This partnership represents a significant step forward for both companies, enabling us to deliver unparalleled value to the construction industry and set new standards for operational excellence.”

Contractors can upgrade their Engcon DC2 and DC3 systems with EC-Oil technology to be compatible with the RodRadar LDR system. The machine coupler system will be available in the first quarter of 2025; the tiltrotator version will be available later in the year.

RodRadar is represented in the UK by Marubeni Digital Innovation Group (MDiG), based in Redditch.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk