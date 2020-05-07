Italian acquisition takes roofing supplier into manufacturing

Landini's factory in Castelnovo Sotto

Somerset-based Briarwood Products supplies Eurosix fibre cement sheet to the agricultural, industrial and domestic sectors. Eurosix is made in Italy by Landini spA.

Briarwood has now taken control of the entire Landini production facility in Castelnovo Sotto, and its 140 strong workforce, including three fibre cement production lines, two metal roll-forming lines and three paint lines.

The consolidated product range of Briarwood now includes chimney systems, rainwater treatment and related building products, as well as roofing sheets.

Briarwood Products director Oliver Janes said: “This opportunity couldn’t have presented at a better time for Briarwood. Operating our own factory seemed like the obvious next step for us. Now we have complete control over the entire production and supply process ensuring we can provide the most time and cost-efficient solution to our customers.”

Briarwood director Oliver Janes

The brand will remain as Briarwood in the UK and Ireland and will be rebranded Landini Briarwood overseas, he said.

Landini director Marisa Mattace said: “We feel confident that Landini will be in good hands with Oliver and the Briarwood Team. We are fortunate to have enjoyed a close relationship with the Briarwood family and we feel rest assured that the fibre cement production will continue to be actively customer focussed and innovative. With the additional benefits of dealing with an experienced manufacturer who is also an industry-leading roofing solutions provider.”

