ITS Trac in administration

ITS Trac exhibiting at a wet PlantWorx

Scott Bevan and Simon Chandler of Mazars LLP were appointed joint administrators of ITS Trac on 4th February.

Owned by the Weight family, the company specialised in the supply and fitting of crawler undercarriages, staking a claim to be the largest non OEM supplier of undercarriages in the UK.

ITS Trac was a regular exhibitor at plant and machinery trade shows such as PlantWorx and Hillhead.

Joint administrator Simon Chandler said: “The company was long-established and well known in its field. It is unfortunate that after a few challenging years, the company was unable to refinance the business or complete a sale.”

