J Tomlinson builds £6m Malvern care home

CGI of Elgar Court Care Home, which is now under construction

Set to complete before the end of 2022, the new £6m care home will provide nursing care for elderly, frail, and dementia residents.

The three-storey care facility to be built by J Tomlinson will be known as Elgar Court Care Home.

J Tomlinson has worked on similar projects before across the Midlands. It built Inspire Neurocare Worcester – a purpose-built facility providing care and rehabilitation for adults with neurological conditions and brain injuries – and redeveloped the former Nethercrest Residential Home in Dudley into an assisted living complex with 24 flats.

Current care projects being undertaken by the company include the construction of a

70-bed care home in Cofton Hackett, set to complete in summer 2022, and a Georgian-style care home in Brampton, which is due complete this year.

Tony Shenton, managing director of J Tomlinson’s care division, said: “Working in the centre of a popular residential estate with nearby industrial units, our core focus will revolve around minimising disruption to local residents whilst working closely with our client to deliver a high-quality facility that facilitates the provision of first-class, resident-centric care.”

