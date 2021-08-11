  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu August 12 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. J Tomlinson builds £6m Malvern care home

J Tomlinson builds £6m Malvern care home

16 hours Barchester Healthcare has chosen J Tomlinson to build a new 66-bed extra care facility in Malvern, Worcestershire

CGI of Elgar Court Care Home, which is now under construction
CGI of Elgar Court Care Home, which is now under construction

Set to complete before the end of 2022, the new £6m care home will provide nursing care for elderly, frail, and dementia residents.

The three-storey care facility to be built by J Tomlinson will be known as Elgar Court Care Home.

J Tomlinson has worked on similar projects before across the Midlands. It built Inspire Neurocare Worcester – a purpose-built facility providing care and rehabilitation for adults with neurological conditions and brain injuries – and redeveloped the former Nethercrest Residential Home in Dudley into an assisted living complex with 24 flats.

Current care projects being undertaken by the company include the construction of a

70-bed care home in Cofton Hackett, set to complete in summer 2022, and a Georgian-style care home in Brampton, which is due complete this year.

Tony Shenton, managing director of J Tomlinson’s care division, said: “Working in the centre of a popular residential estate with nearby industrial units, our core focus will revolve around minimising disruption to local residents whilst working closely with our client to deliver a high-quality facility that facilitates the provision of first-class, resident-centric care.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »