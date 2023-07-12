J Tomlinson collapse leaves £236m of public contracts in limbo

Analysis by Tussell, a government contracts monitoring service, shows that J Tomlinson has 24 live public sector contracts under way with a combined value of £235,604,961.

Much of this is providing building repair and maintenance services for housing associations and other landlords.

J Tomlinson’s largest live current contract is with Places for People, under a 10-year framework worth £100m to the company.

Other public sector clients, many on a framework basis, include Ashfield District Council, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, Nottingham City Council, Advance Housing, North Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

It is also in the middle of a four-month contract for the Competition & Markets Authority, fitting out an office in Manchester for £2.5m.

Yesterday we reported that administrators from FRP Advisory had been appointed to take over the affairs of the company, with the loss of more than 400 jobs as the 70-year-old business ceased trading.

Joint administrator Raj Mittal said: "Despite its scale and the success achieved across a number of its divisions, the severe impact of covid and recent inflationary pressures meant that J Tomlinson was not in a financial position to continue trading and so we have had to make the difficult decision to cease operations."

J Tomlinson chief executive Mark Davis said: “Since Covid impacted the world and the local business community, we have worked tremendously hard to build the JTL brand across our chosen sectors with great success which is testament to all our people. We have many very long service colleagues who have spent a good portion of their lives supporting our business, along with their family and friends, we hoped we would end their journey with a bright future for the next generation, sadly we have run out of time.”

The most recently filed accounts for J Tomlinson Ltd show turnover of £106m for the year to 30th September 2021, an operating loss of £616,000 and a pre-tax loss of £657,000.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk