J Tomlinson runs out of time

Collapse of the 70-year-old business is being blamed on a combination of long covid and inflation.

More than 400 jobs are set to be lost.

Joint administrator Raj Mittal said: "Despite its scale and the success achieved across a number of its divisions, the severe impact of Covid and recent inflationary pressures meant that J Tomlinson was not in a financial position to continue trading and so we have had to make the difficult decision to cease operations."

Chief executive Mark Davis said in a statement yesterday: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that J Tomlinson will be filing a notice of intention to the court today to enter into administration, the proposed administrator will be FRP Advisory, which we anticipate will take place later today.

“JTL have a number of divisions across Facilities Management, Regeneration, Refurbishment, Engineering Services, and Care. It is the latter division which has been battling long term contracts with hyper inflation, schemes priced pre-covid which ultimately has impaired the groups cashflow.

“We as a board have worked tirelessly to attract additional overall finance into the group to invest for the future. Sadly today, we have to announce we have been unsuccessful in this regard.

“Since Covid impacted the world and the local business community, we have worked tremendously hard to build the JTL brand across our chosen sectors with great success which is testament to all our people. We have many very long service colleagues who have spent a good portion of their lives supporting our business, along with their family and friends, we hoped we would end their journey with a bright future for the next generation, sadly we have run out of time.”

The most recently filed accounts for J Tomlinson show turnover of £106m for the year to 30th September 2021, an operating loss of £616,000 and a pre-tax loss of £657,000.

