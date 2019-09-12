J Tomlinson to build Redditch school

CGI rendering of the new Holyoakes Field First School & Nursery

The new school will be part of the Brockhill East Development, on the northern edge of Redditch.

Holyoakes Field First School & Nursery will transfer from its existing site to the new, purpose-built facility, which will accommodate a 26-place nursery, a reception class and a class for each of years one to four. The site is next to a housing development currently under construction.

J Tomlinson will build the new 2,000 m2 timber-framed, single-storey, green and zinc roofed school, which aims to achieve a BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘very good’.

The £6m contract was awarded to J Tomlinson by Place Partnership, which coordinates and delivers property services on behalf of public sector bodies including Worcestershire County Council.

Completion is scheduled for October 2020.

Darroch Baker, managing director (construction) at J Tomlinson, said: “The education sector is a sector that J Tomlinson has wide experience of working in, from schools through to universities, and we are delighted to have been appointed to build this new school for Worcestershire County Council.

“The existing Holyoakes Field First School & Nursery suffers multiple issues and a very limited site area which is unsuitable for expansion. This new building will create a purpose-built, environmentally friendly school for young people, along with outside areas including a hard play area and a netball court.

J Tomlinson is also currently working on a design and build contract for Leicester City Council to develop a new two-storey, modular block at Marriott Primary School in Leicester. It is also building the new £4.5m Mease Spencer Academy in Hilton and recently completed the construction of Henhurst School in Burton-on-Trent.

