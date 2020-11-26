Jacobs develops airfield pavement software

Jacobs hopes that its cloud-based platform, called Pavy, will “reinvent the way airports manage airfield pavements”.

The asset management principles behind Pavy were conceived when Heathrow Airport commissioned a team of Jacobs specialists to create a solution to manage its four million square metres of airfield pavement.

“Airfield asset management is a recurring issue in the aviation industry,” said Jacobs senior vice president Donald Morrison. “With Pavy, our new cloud-based platform, airports around the globe can better plan pavement investments and prioritize critical interventions.”

Heathrow Airport senior engineer Louise Batts endorses the software. “Pavy, along with Jacobs’ consultation support, aims to provide optimized CapEx [capital expenditure] spend profiles, client decision support and contribute in future airfield pavement planning. Immediate feedback and basic scenario forecasting combined with visual plans, gives Pavy an opportunity to change the field of airfield pavement asset management. The work Jacobs has done here, and the future of Pavy is really exciting.”

