Jacobs picked for Irish factory project

WuXi Biologics’ US$394m manufacturing facility is being built Dundalk, County Louth. The factory is expected to accelerate the European development of biologics - medicines made from proteins and other substances produced by the body - and help increase investment and jobs in Ireland.

The investment will result in the creation of 400 jobs over five years as well as approximately 700 construction jobs.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

"This project shows how we partner with our life sciences clients to advance cutting-edge facilities and drug therapies, while supporting the communities where we live and work," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities senior vice president and general manager Ken Gilmartin. "WuXi has given us the opportunity to deliver a state-of-the art project to help them serve a global patient population, while furthering the ambition to make Ireland a global centre of excellence in biologics, driving investment in Co Louth and creating highly skilled jobs."

The biomanufacturing facility, WuXi's first outside of China, will be one of the world's largest plants using single-use bioreactors.