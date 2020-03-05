Jacobs to design military base in Korea

The development will replace current facilities at Osan Air Base

Jacobs will carry out the architectural and engineering design for the Korea Air Operations & Intelligence Center (KAOIC), which is one of the largest current projects in the US Military Construction & Host Nation Funding Program.

The KAOIC will oversee air operations and weapon systems supporting the US Forces Korea and the US and Korea Combined Forces Command in defence of the Korean peninsula. The facility will have a gross area of approximately a million square feet. It will incorporate a ‘protective threat-based design’ and will include both secure and non-secure work areas. US Army Corps of Engineers estimates the construction cost to be approximately US$605m.

"The new KAOIC modernises command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and distributed common ground station functions currently at Osan Air Base in South Korea," said Jacobs president and COO Bob Pragada. "In addition to expanding our global secure buildings portfolio, this win also strengthens our position supporting the US defence and intelligence programs in the Asia Pacific region."

Lt Gen Ken Wilsbach, 7th Air Force commander, added: “The Republic of Korea-US Alliance is ironclad, and our airpower capabilities have had a long history of deterring aggression on the Korean Peninsula. This project demonstrates an everlasting commitment to preserving the terms of Armistice, promoting democracy, and providing security to the Republic of Korea and Northeast Asia."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk