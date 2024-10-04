Jacobs to drive UK carbon capture programme

stock image from jacobs.com

The UK government this week confirmed that it would allocate “up to” £21.7bn over 25 years for the development of carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) at sites in Teesside and Merseyside.

The plan is to generate low-carbon energy and enable low-carbon hydrogen production at scale.

The Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) has appointed Jacobs to deliver technical project management, strategic and change management advisory services, data solutions and risk and quality management. Jacobs will also deliver associated strategic support to the hydrogen and industrial carbon capture programme and provide advisory consultancy, end-to-end innovation, design and analytics with sister company PA Consulting. Jacobs holds a 65% stake in PA Consulting, with the remaining 35% held by PA employees.

Jacobs and PA’s contracts with DESNZ are for an initial term of two years with an option to extend by up to two additional one-year periods.

“CCUS is an important enabler to the diverse mix of cross-market decarbonization and energy transition solutions needed to meet net-zero ambitions and enhance the UK’s energy security for the future,” said Jacobs senior vice president Kate Kenny. “We bring technical and strategic programme management experience across CCUS projects, critical infrastructure and whole energy systems as the CCUS program drives continued development and scaling in deployment.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk