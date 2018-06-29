Jail sentence for roofer who didn't put up scaffold

Michael Anthony Roden, who also trades as M&R Roofing and Onyx Roofing, and was contracted to carry out roof replacement work in November 2017 at Wheildons Butchers in Manchester.

He was prosecuted by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) because he did not put up any scaffolding or edge protection and did not have employers’ liability compulsory insurance.

Greater Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard how the HSE found that Mr Roden had previously been served with two prohibition notices on two separate occasions with regards to working from a height with no suitable edge protection. Despite this, Mr Roden continued to work without appropriate scaffolding, exposing himself and his employee to risk of a fall. Passers-by were also at risk from any falling materials.

Michael Anthony Roden of Ribble Walk, Droylsden, Manchester pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 6 (3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005, Regulation 10 (1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 and Section 1 (1) of the Employers’ Liability (Compulsory Insurance) Act 1969. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for two years, 240 hours community service and ordered to pay costs of £4,600.

HSE inspector Matt Greenly said after the hearing: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply having the correct control measures and safe working practices in place. Mr Roden chose to save money by not having scaffolding and in doing so put his life at risk as well as the lives of his employee and visitors to the butcher’s shop.”