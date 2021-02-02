Jan Snel moves into UK

Jan Snel housing

Jan Snel BV is considered a pioneer in modular building in the Netherlands. It was taken over by Japanese market leader Daiwa House in December 2020 and has now set up an office in the UK.

From an office in Swansea, Jan Snel UK will “focus on the residential market but work across the sectors to provide healthcare, education and commercial solutions”, the company said.

Ben Pemberton has been appointed as the UK manager. He spent the first 15 years of his career with Permier Interlink (Waco UK) and was more recently sales director of Cloud Offsite Construction for four years.

"Jan Snel's product is head and shoulders above everything else in the modular market in terms of quality, and I am proud to represent the brand in the UK," he said.

As a next step, Jan Snel UK wants to open a factory in Wales and is talking to the Welsh authorities.

Jan Snel chief executive Harry van Zandwijk said: "In the UK – particularly in the social housing sector – there is an urgent need for high quality accommodation that can be delivered quickly. Modular construction is the ideal solution. By opening our UK office, we can meet this need expediently, combining our modular expertise with local market knowledge.”

The Jan Snel UK team is already working on a project with developer Abode Waterstone and Coastal Housing Group to provide affordable homes on a former oil refinery site, the Coed Darcy urban village in South Wales.

