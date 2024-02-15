JCB adds Dual Drive to backhoe loaders

The JCB 4CX with Dual Drive

The JCB backhoe loader is celebrating 70 years in production this year and is the foundation product of the business but it doesn't stand still for long,

New developments this year include the launch of Dual Drive, allowing machine repositioning without rotating the driver’s seat.

Available as standard on 3CX Pro and 4CX Pro machines with servo controls, Dual Drive allows the operator to reposition the machine while facing the excavator, without having to turn the seat to the front-facing position.

JCB says that this is particularly useful when ditch cleaning, grading, breaking or patch planning, as the operator can drive the machine while looking at the work area.

A roller switch on the left-hand servo lever controls the steering, while the right-hand lever has a forward-reverse selection switch. The two pedals in front of the operator are used to control the throttle and the brake system. A seven-inch monitor, positioned at the rear of the machine next to the side console, provides a wide-angle view to the front of the machine, while facing to the rear thanks to a bird’s eye camera positioned on top of the cab.

Group product and innovation director Richard Brooks said: “We have studied how operators work and concluded that the single ease of use and productivity improvement would be the ability to drive the machine in both directions while operating the excavator.

“This unique feature sets us further apart from the competition and reinforces our commitment to have the easiest and most comfortable backhoe to operate.”

Other new features on JCB backhoes for 2024 are:

single loader lever to reduce operator effort

revised direction control for quicker and easier use

return to grade function for improved performance

laser level mount for simple 2D installation

upgraded quickhitch with wider fork carriage.

Richard Brooks said: “These upgrades and improvements maintain JCB’s position as the world’s leading backhoe loader manufacturer. By making life easier for the operator, with increased comfort and control, JCB has ensured that the 3CX, 4CX and 5CX remain the first choice for operators.”

