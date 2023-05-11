JCB adds to powered access range

The A45E is a battery-powered version of the diesel-powered AJ48D boom lift

JCB is updating its hydraulically-driven scissor range with six electric drive platforms. Initially there will be three models, the S1932E, S2632E and S3246E, followed later this year by the S2646E, S4050E and the S4550E.

Platform heights range from 5.71 metres to 13.8 metres and capacities from 230kg to 450kg.

With these new models, the hydraulic drive motors are replaced by mor efficient electric drive motors, giving up to 53% more run time on a single battery charge. The electric motors also deliver increased torque to the wheels and up to 25% gradeability, making it better on slopes and ramps.

The S1932E model replaces the previous S1930E, adding 50mm to its width, despite a 106kg drop in operating weight. The S1932E offers a platform height of 5.71 metres and a platform capacity of 230kg. Moving up the range, the S2632E has a platform height of 7.92 metres with a 250kg capacity and the S3246E offers a 9.7-metre platform height, but with a higher 320kg weight limit.

Later in the year, the S2646E will provide a 7.9-metre platform height and a 450kg load capacity, while the S4046E will deliver an 11.9-metre platform height and 320kg weight limit. Finally, the S4550E has a maximum platform height of 13.8 metres and a 230kg capacity.

JCB’s new A45E and A45EH articulated boom lifts offer full electric and hybrid variants of the existing diesel-powered AJ48D model. Maximum platform height is 13.84 metres, with a horizontal reach of up to 7.47 metres, providing an up and over clearance of 7.48 metres. Lift capacity is 300kg.

The JCB S1932E scissor lift

The A45E is powered by eight 6V batteries, creating a 48V, 400AH operating system.

The A45EH uses a 14.8kW three-cylinder diesel engine and a 7.5kWa generator to power the machine’s eight 6V batteries. The engine is mounted on a swing-out tray, for service access.

Both of the boom lifts have four-wheel drive and two-wheel steering as standard. The wheels are driven by four AC motors and these motors recover energy through regenerative braking, to prolong battery performance. As drive is provided to each individual wheel, the machine is capable of climbing up to 40% gradients. An oscillating axle ensures that maximum traction is maintained on rough ground when the boom is stowed. However, the axle is locked, to ensure machine stability, when the machine enters boom raise mode.

