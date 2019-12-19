JCB Christmas bonus returns to £500

Pictured left to right are JCB employees Yunus Bozkurt, Kate Williams, Eamon Johal, Faye Morrall, Jon Ward and Craig Scott

For shop floor workers the bonus is accompanied by a 2.2% pay rise from January 2020.

Around 6,700 employees at JCB’s 11 plants across Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham will receive an extra £500 in their pay packets this Christmas.

In 2018 JCB gave all of its employees £1,000 as a Christmas bonus but £500 is the more usual sort of amount the family owned manufacturer hands out each year.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: “This year started quite strongly for JCB but the second half of 2019 has been more challenging. Nevertheless, it has been a solid performance in 2019 after last year’s record year and I am delighted that we are able to award a Christmas bonus to thank employees for their contribution to our continuing success.”

Chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: “The global outlook for 2020 is difficult to predict, as there are still many economic challenges in our market around the world. However, we remain positive as there are many opportunities for JCB to grow its business in 2020 which will be a very special year for the company as we gear up to celebrate our 75th anniversary.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk