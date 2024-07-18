JCB claims credit for towing regs reform

JCB Hydradig with trailer, now a road-legal combination (if you apply to the VCA)

According to JCB, which has been pressing for a change in the regulations, being able to tow trailers could save plant operating companies thousands of pounds a year.

The Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) has create a new vehicle special order (VSO) that can be applied for in Great Britain. Under the new regulation, it will be possible for customers to get a permit to use wheeled engineering plant, such as backhoe loaders and wheeled excavators, to tow a trailer on the highway, for the purposes of construction, maintenance, and repair of roads.

Under the new order, construction plant will be permitted to tow a trailer that is unladen, or that is carrying material or tools to and from a road construction, repair, or maintenance site. The machines will be allowed to tow on all types of roads, other than motorways, at speeds of up to 20mph. The wheeled engineering plant must be road-registered and comply with all applicable aspects of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986. The overall length of the combined machine and trailer cannot exceed eight metres and the trailer must bear the same number plate as the towing machine.

Richard Brooks, JCB’s group product innovation director said: “Recognition by the VCA of the benefits of safely towing a trailer behind these types of wheeled machines will be welcomed by contractors and equipment owners.

“We have been pushing for this change in legislation, as it will greatly increase the versatility and productivity of this type of wheeled machine. By towing a trailer to and from site, customers will reduce the need for additional vehicles to carry materials and tools, cutting emissions and unnecessary traffic, while increasing efficiency in road construction maintenance and repair.”

JCB said that it has spent years trying to persuade the Department for Transport (DfT) and VCA that this was an effective and efficient use of machinery. While this is only a temporary derogation to The Road Vehicles (Authorisation of Special Types) General Order 2003, JCB continues to press for a permanent change.

Operators wanting to take advantage of this change in the law, can apply in writing to the VCA, advising that they wish to use a machine, or a number of machines, to tow on the road. Applications should be submitted to vso@vca.gov.uk and must include the name of the person or organisation making the application.

