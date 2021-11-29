JCB delivers first PotholePro

JCB chairman Lord Bamford (centre) handed over the keys to machine to (left) James Harper, Stoke-on-Trent City Council’s highways team manager, and chair of highways Daniel Jellyman

The Pothole Pro was launched in January as an adapted Hydradig wheeled excavator, with tools for cutting and cleaning around potholes. It has a hydraulic cropping tool, which the previous JCB Pothole Master, a modified 3CX backhoe loader, does not.

JCB has been promoting the machine to highway authorities as worth the money because it can repair potholes four times more quickly than standard methods.

Stoke City Council placed an order back in March, having been involved in the product testing process.

Councillor Daniel Jellyman, cabinet member for infrastructure, regeneration and heritage, said: “We’ve been fortunate to help JCB with the development of the machine over the past year, so we’ve been able to test it out extensively on our roads already and be at the forefront of developing new technologies and ways of working to tackle a problem motorists face up and down the country.

“During that time, we’ve been able to fix 7,000 sqm of patches, which is the equivalent of Wembley Stadium’s football pitch. We’ve done that in just 80 days. Using traditional methods this would have taken 758 days, so the work rate and success of this machine speaks for itself.”

