JCB harmonises telematics for mixed fleets

JCB has launched a new version of its LiveLink telematics system which enables mixed fleet operators to control all of their plant and equipment with one network.

JCB LiveLink is JCB's own telematics system and is used on more than 160,000 JCB machines worldwide, with more than 70,000 logins per month.

The system is now being made available to customers who also operate non-JCB equipment. The new JCB LiveLink Control Tower system allows fleet owners to import fleet data from any telematics system compliant with the Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) Telematics standard V1.2.

All machine information – regardless of manufacturer – can then be displayed and interpreted in one web portal or integrated into a user's own IT system. JCB is also offering developer toolkit services to assist with integrating machine data into existing systems and rental or fleet management software.

Ian Sayers, JCB's managing director parts and service, said: "Many customers run mixed fleets and most manufacturers now offer a form of telematics support. This means fleet operators can be faced with a range of complex data, often in different formats. This invariably means logging into and viewing several incompatible systems in order to get a comprehensive overview of the entire fleet's performance, whereabouts and service requirements.

"The new JCB Control Tower eradicates this problem by consolidating information from across a complete fleet on to a single dedicated system. This allows those responsible for fleet management to interpret data from multiple sources, enabling more informed, more effective and faster decision making."

For those looking to bring all their equipment on to this fleet management portal, JCB dealers can retrofit the JCB LiveLink Lite system to machines with no telematics device previously installed.

JCB's LiveLink telematics fleet management system is standard on all heavyline and mid-range JCB machines and is now fitted on 90% of the JCB machines sold in Europe. Features include: