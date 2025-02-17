JCB lands £65m Dutch deal

Wheeled excavators ready for despatch to Boels from JCB Heavy Products in Uttoxeter

Netherlands-based Boels Rental has ordered more than 700 JCB machines including tracked and wheeled excavators, wheeled loading shovels, Loadall telescopic handlers, rotating telescopic handlers, electric scissor lifts and electric site dumpers. The deal includes the introduction to the Boels’ fleet of a large volume of the recently launched 145XR X Series tracked excavators. Delivery of the machines will be completed in the next few months.

JCB has now supplied more than 3,000 machines to Boels Rental since the first was sold in 2012.

Boels Rental has more than 830 branches across 27 countries. The excavators and wheeled loading shovels purchased in the latest deal are largely destined for use in central Europe, particularly in Germany, to support Boels’ focus on the contractor sector.

JCB global major accounts managing director Claudio Fiorentini said: “We are delighted to secure this major order from one of Europe’s leading plant and tool hire companies, particularly as the deal represents one of the biggest in JCB’s history for excavators and wheeled loaders. Boels Rental has been a valued customer of JCB’s for many years and it’s testament to the quality of JCB’s machines, as well as our world-class service back-up, that we’ve secured another valuable order.”

Boels Group chief procurement officer Guy Cremer said: " Boels Rental is one of Europe’s leading rental companies and our annual growth is driven by investing in the best machines available. JCB’s range is tailored exactly to the needs of the rental sector which makes them our machine of choice. The high standard of service back up we receive across Europe was also key to our purchasing decision.”

