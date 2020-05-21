JCB launches online sales

Focal Landscapes owner Marc Woodward and his new machines

JCB’s first online customer is a Dorset landscaping and groundworks contractor, who would previously have had to through the local dealer for a new machine.

The online offer is limited to eight different machines at this stage: four mini-excavators, two scissor lifts, the 1T-2 site dumper and the walk-behind HTD-5 Dumpster.

It is also restricted to UK mainland customers only, and requires the use of JCB Finance services for hire purchase or lease.

Poole-based Focal Landscapes has bought a JCB 8008 micro excavator and a HTD-5 direct from direct.jcb.com – with order to delivery taking less than a week.

Owner Marc Woodward said: “I discovered the option to buy online via Twitter. I then placed my order on the website and the machine was here in less than a week. The online buying experience is really, really simple. You get all the benefits of an online purchase, but you also start a relationship with the manufacturer.”

The dealer has not been totally cut out of the picture. Marc Woodward adds: “I’ve already been introduced to my local JCB dealer Holt JCB and been able to purchase a range of attachments for my new excavator.”

JCB UK and Ireland sales director Steve Smith said: “The new service gives customers the ability to buy some of JCB’s most popular products online, directly from the manufacturer, with no need to meet face-to-face or leave their homes.”

