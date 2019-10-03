JCB opens £50m German HQ

Lord Bamford, left, and JCB Germany managing director Frank Zander

JCB Germany, founded in 1965, is now operating from a newly-built facility on a 12 acre site in Cologne.

Costing £50m, it represents one of the biggest investments in JCB’s history. The new HQ includes offices for 75 employees and a training centre for customers and dealers. It is three times the size of JCB Germany’s former facility.

Lord Bamford unveiled a plaque to mark the opening during a dealer conference at JCB Germany attended by 50 dealers from around the world.

He said: “Europe has been a very significant market for JCB since the 1950s and this facility is a great example of our investment in future growth. JCB has operated in Germany for more than 50 years and it is a crucial market for JCB because it is Europe’s second largest construction equipment market and the fifth largest in the world. This investment will help JCB deliver sales growth in the years ahead.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk