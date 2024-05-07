JCB outgrows its storage warehouse

The opening of JCB World Logistics in Tunstall 10 years ago

JCB’s World Logistics site is the central receiving hub for supplier-bought components used in the manufacture and assembly of JCB machines. It opened in 2014, consolidating seven previous warehouses. It was run by DHL until 2022 when JCB switched to Maersk Logistics, supported by Unipart Logistics.

More than 200 people work at JCB World Logistics. Everyone affected by the warehouse relocation will be offered the opportunity to redeploy to the new facility, JCB said. In addition, opportunities for redeployment to other JCB sites are also under discussion.

A Unipart briefing note shared with StokeonTrentLive said: "JCB has worked closely with Maersk to review its long-term logistics strategy… The World Logistics site has been at full capacity for some time and a decision has been taken that the site is no longer fit for purpose for JCB's long-term business strategy. This is a strategic business decision by JCB and in no way a reflection of the huge commitment, passion and hard work of this team."

A JCB spokesman said: “The JCB World Logistics facility was commissioned in 2014 as the company’s main central logistics hub. Since then, the number of machines manufactured by JCB has almost doubled and the facility has been at full capacity for the past five years. Today it can only store 50% of JCB inbound container freight prior to distribution to the company’s UK factories. This has forced JCB to introduce multiple locations for parts storage, which is not sustainable in the long term.

“As a result, a larger facility is essential and a decision has been made to exit the JCB World Logistics warehouse in Stoke-on-Trent by early 2025 and transfer operations to a much larger single location at the East Midlands Gateway Logistics Park in Derby. This will consolidate multiple warehouse locations into one larger site and provide much needed capacity to support JCB’s future growth plans. JCB World Logistics is operated by our logistics partners and they are working closely with employees and the GMB union to discuss redeployment opportunities.”

