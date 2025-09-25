JCB responds to new dumper standard

The JCB 6T SiteSafe ROPS site dumper

Changes to the European manufacturing standard EN474 2022: Parts 1 and 6 came into force on 1st February 2025. Part 1 now requires all front-mounted dumpers with an operating weight of more than 4.5 tonnes to have a full cab to protect the operator in the event of a rollover or falling objects (otherwise known as ROPS and FOPS).

Part 6 now requires site dumpers with a machine weight of more than 3.5 tonnes and up to 4.5 tonnes to have rollover protection.

Additional EN474 changes that came into force in February include a bubble inclinometer as standard, to prevent the operator exceeding the maximum safe slope, rear view mirrors and a front camera.

JCB’s new 6T SiteSafe ROPS dumper has a maximum machine weight of 4,500kg and therefore meets the EN474 revisions with a rollover bar.

The ROPS structure features large opening gates to either side of the machine, with heavy-duty latches. The design allows three-points of contact when climbing onto or leaving the machine. The gates also provide additional operator stability when traversing rough ground and there is no impact to all-round visibility, JCB says.

“Some manufacturers’ designs don’t offer much operator protection, while others have large pads that significantly restrict visibility to the side and rear,” said a JCB spokesperson.

“Having a good view of these areas is critical when driving a dumper through cones, poles or past other vehicles, so we decided that our design had to maintain the exceptional all-round visibility of a conventional ROPS dumper, while maximising safety.”

The 6T SiteSafe ROPS dumper is powered by a 55kW (74hp) JCB DieselMAX diesel engine, that has been paired with a JCB SS670 4-speed synchroshuttle transmission. The transmission boasts a 45% shorter gear lever throw, 35% less shifting force and up to 80% less gear lever play than the previous model, JCB says.

“Some manufacturers have moved to a hydrostatic transmission on larger dumpers, but the parasitic loss of a hydrostatic system results in reduced performance,” said JCB. “Most customers still like the simplicity and performance of a gearbox and torque converter, as this is easy to service and has great performance on and off-road, including up and down steep inclines and through deep mud, where hydrostatic transmissions may struggle.”

The 6T SiteSafe ROPS dumper is available with a Swivel Tip, allowing the machine to tip to either side, or the SiteSafe Front Tip skip, which offers better visibility than a conventional front tipping model, thanks to its lower overall skip height.

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