  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

15 April 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. JCB responds to new dumper standard

JCB responds to new dumper standard

25 Sep 25 JCB has launched the 6T SiteSafe ROPS site dumper in response to new European standards

The JCB 6T SiteSafe ROPS site dumper
The JCB 6T SiteSafe ROPS site dumper

Changes to the European manufacturing standard EN474 2022: Parts 1 and 6 came into force on 1st February 2025. Part 1 now requires all front-mounted dumpers with an operating weight of more than 4.5 tonnes to have a full cab to protect the operator in the event of a rollover or falling objects (otherwise known as ROPS and FOPS).

Part 6 now requires site dumpers with a machine weight of more than 3.5 tonnes and up to 4.5 tonnes to have rollover protection.

Additional EN474 changes that came into force in February include a bubble inclinometer as standard, to prevent the operator exceeding the maximum safe slope, rear view mirrors and a front camera.

JCB’s new 6T SiteSafe ROPS dumper has a maximum machine weight of 4,500kg and therefore meets the EN474 revisions with a rollover bar.

The ROPS structure features large opening gates to either side of the machine, with heavy-duty latches. The design allows three-points of contact when climbing onto or leaving the machine. The gates also provide additional operator stability when traversing rough ground and there is no impact to all-round visibility, JCB says.

“Some manufacturers’ designs don’t offer much operator protection, while others have large pads that significantly restrict visibility to the side and rear,” said a JCB spokesperson.

“Having a good view of these areas is critical when driving a dumper through cones, poles or past other vehicles, so we decided that our design had to maintain the exceptional all-round visibility of a conventional ROPS dumper, while maximising safety.”

The 6T SiteSafe ROPS dumper is powered by a 55kW (74hp) JCB DieselMAX diesel engine, that has been paired with a JCB SS670 4-speed synchroshuttle transmission. The transmission boasts a 45% shorter gear lever throw, 35% less shifting force and up to 80% less gear lever play than the previous model, JCB says.

“Some manufacturers have moved to a hydrostatic transmission on larger dumpers, but the parasitic loss of a hydrostatic system results in reduced performance,” said JCB. “Most customers still like the simplicity and performance of a gearbox and torque converter, as this is easy to service and has great performance on and off-road, including up and down steep inclines and through deep mud, where hydrostatic transmissions may struggle.”

The 6T SiteSafe ROPS dumper is available with a Swivel Tip, allowing the machine to tip to either side, or the SiteSafe Front Tip skip, which offers better visibility than a conventional front tipping model, thanks to its lower overall skip height.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »