JCB returns to normal work patterns

Around 4,000 JCB and agency shop floor employees have been working a 34-hour week for the past two weeks due to anticipated component shortages from Chinese suppliers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. From this week, all factories are reverting to a basic working week of 39 hours.

JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: “This is not a moment for celebration, but it is a step in the right direction. There has been some improvement in the shipment of components from China but new threats are emerging from our supply chain in other parts of the world, notably Italy and South Korea. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely on a daily basis and take any necessary measures to protect the business.”

