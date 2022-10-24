JCB reveals hydrogen bowser

JCB's hydrogen refueller

JCB is investing £100m in a project to produce hydrogen engines and has already developed working prototypes of a backhoe loader and Loadall telescopic handler powered by hydrogen.

JCB has a team of 100 working on its hydrogen project.

The mobile hydrogen refueller represent another link to the vision of a hydrogen-powered future – providing a practical way for contractors to refuel their machines on site.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford, who is leading JCB’s hydrogen project, said: “Since we became the first construction equipment company to unveil machines powered by hydrogen, many have asked how they can be refuelled. Well today we have an answer with our new mobile hydrogen refuelling system, which allows hydrogen to be taken from on-site tube trailers and distributed to machines by our refueller as they work on the job site. This is no different to today when diesel is taken in bowsers to refuel machines.

“Fossil fuels are not the future and hydrogen is the practical solution to powering our machines in the decades to come. Our British engineers are doing a fantastic job in developing this technology and there are many more exciting developments to come.”

JCB now has an H2 bowser to refuel its hydrogen-powered Loadall and backhoe

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk